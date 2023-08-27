Barely slept, the neighbor opened the prayer loudly 3 times a day.

Nonthaburi, Aug. 27- A young rider sings a famous page to help Was chanted loudly by a neighbor 3 times a day for almost 2 years, making his body sick. because not enough rest

Mr. Kong, 36 years old, a rider, delivers food, records video as evidence Take it to the request of the help page. “Dare to take a step” after being chanted loudly by neighbors next door 3 times a day, some days it opened late at night for almost 2 years, causing him to not be able to rest fully according to the doctor’s orders. Even though he asked for help from the police to come in and check. Finally, when the police returned, they turned on the prayers as usual. In addition, he was shouted, insulted and threatened with murder to find the informant again.

On the side, the founder of the page dares to step, stating that after receiving complaints, he went to the area to investigate. It was found that the house that opened the loud prayers was a neighbor who rented and not the owner. And the loud noise has been disturbing the villagers for about 2 years, although this person who has suffered this has already reported to the police. But everything is always the same. On this matter, he made a coordination with the police. and municipalities in the area responsible for care to go to the area to talk to the owner of the rented room and the said tenant to find solutions to continue living together Without causing trouble to the villagers living in the alley again. – Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency