Bangkok summarizes the overall picture and selects Provincial level senators are in good order.



Bangkok, Permanent Secretary of Bangkok summarized the overall picture of selecting the Bangkok Senatorial District Council as a success, reiterating the protests and complaints. Record in writing and submit to the Election Commission for further consideration. Don’t worry about the applicant not reporting it. Thung Song Hong Police Station Confirming that duties must be performed and providing clarification.

At Centara Life Chaengwattana Hotel, Dr. Wanthanee Wattana, Permanent Secretary of Bangkok Statement after selecting Bangkok Senators that the process of selecting Senators in round 2 has been completed. There were 40 people who passed the selection process by selecting round 2. Candidates from Line D, which consisted of Group 1, Group 6, Group 11, Group 12, and Group 14, totaling 6 people, protested to the unit committee. Selection place Regarding the applicants introducing themselves in the second round, the Chairman of the MWA explained the guidelines for the applicants’ acknowledgment and understan

ding. This is due to a letter from the Election Commission with clear orders at the district level. Let the committee act on June 12th. Take the observations and apply them to create divisions and organizing lines. Candidates are not allowed to talk to each other. Until it may cause abnormal vision. and the applicant’s introductory document is used as a tool for selection consideration. rather than talking, so once the guidelines have been clarified Then let the applicant who wants to protest written record The Election Director will send it to the Election Commission for consideration in the next order.

Dr. Wanthanee further said that one applicant in Line A stated that there was a hoax, which we do not have any evidence at this level, so he took the applicant to make a matter to present to the Election Commission for consideration.

Dr. Wantanee further said that for the 40 applicants who have passed the selection process, they will have to receive the S.W. 3 documents at the Bangkok Election Commission of

fice on Saturday, June 22, between 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., for use. National selection will continue on Wednesday, June 26 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani.

On behalf of the provincial selection committee Thank you to all applicants. and many mass media who came to observe Including related agencies

As for the case where there was protest from the second group in the first round of selection of senators, Dr. Wantanee said that the matter had been reported to Thung Song Hong Police Station has been informed But it has nothing to do with the issue of how we act in the realm of selection. It is a complaint under Section 157, which we are ready to explain. Because we follow the laws that have been set out. and without any concerns.

Source: Thai News Agency