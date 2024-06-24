Ban Tha Ruea School, Phuket, announces 5-day closure

Ban Tha Ruea School, Phuket, announced it would be closed for 5 days after a flash flood inundated the ground floor building, causing heavy damage, while relevant agencies rushed to help. Clear the area

Since the middle of the night until this morning, there has been continuous heavy rain in Phuket Province, resulting in flooding waiting to be drained in many areas. Although the rain stopped in the afternoon, it still left traces of damage in many areas, especially Ban Tha Ruea School, Tambon Sri Sunthon, Amphoe Thalang, Phuket Province, where there was flooding inside the lower floor of the school building and the lawn. Initially, it is expected that many teaching equipment will be damaged. As a result, the school has been temporarily closed for 5 days so that teachers and related agencies can clear the area and inspect the damage.

However, there is still an area that has been quite badly damaged, which is Ban Hua Khuan, Tambon Kamala, Amphoe Kathu. The district chief, along with relevant agencies, have g

one to the area to talk to the villagers to acknowledge the damage and find ways to help. At the same time, the Third Naval Area Command led Vice Admiral Suchart Thammapitakwet, Commander of the Third Naval Area Command, to urgently mobilize civil servants and soldiers from the Third Naval Area Command and has deployed all personnel to provide assistance to people affected by flash floods from Tambon Kamala, Tambon Chengtalay, Tambon Si Sunthon, to Tambon Mai Khao, to provide initial assistance and relief to the people.

Mr. Amnuay Limpanon, a member of the Sri Sunthon Municipality Council, Thalang District, Phuket Province, said that if the rain does not fall again, the situation will return to normal. But the most worrying thing is Ban Tha Ruea School, which has flooded the building, especially the first floor and the lawn. He admitted that this time it is quite severe compared to the flood in 2022.

Mr. Adul Chuthong, Deputy Governor of Phuket Province, said that although the rain has stopped and main road

s are open for traffic, there may be congestion in some areas due to the large number of cars that have accumulated. As for the damaged areas, local administrative organizations and related agencies have provided initial assistance

Source: Thai News Agency