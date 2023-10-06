Bad Idea AI ($BAD) Targets Expansion into Asia Market Following Lbank Listing

Innovative Token Set to Grow Communities Across Multiple Asian Countries

Lewes, DE, Oct. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Introduction: As part of their recent listing on LBank, Bad Idea AI ($BAD), a decentralized experiment merging AI technology, Blockchain, and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), announces its strategic expansion into the Asia market. This move aims to extend the project’s reach across multiple Asian countries.

About Bad Idea AI ($BAD)

Bad Idea AI stands as a bold experiment in the future of AI. It serves as a testbed for exploring the dynamics of shared governance between AI and humans within a tokenized ecosystem. The project aims to balance the ethical considerations of AI with its computational prowess in governance.

Unique Features

$BAD is a collective endeavor that places emphasis on community involvement and the decentralized nature of the project. It seeks to shape the future of AI in a manner that benefits humanity while avoiding a dystopian outcome. The project has already launched a working AI Chatbot system on Discord and Telegram, with additional upgrades in the pipeline.

Expansion Strategy

Building on the momentum from its LBank listing, the foray into the Asia market marks a significant milestone for Bad Idea AI. The project aims to grow its communities in the following Telegram groups:

Call to Action

For more information and community discussions, interested parties are invited to join the Bad Idea AI communities on the Bad Idea AI Telegram, Bad Idea AI Discord, Bad Idea AI Facebook, or Bad Idea AI Twitter.

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Investing in digital assets like $BAD carries extreme risk. Neither LBank nor Bad Idea AI assumes liability for any losses incurred. Investors are solely responsible for their investment decisions.

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8945134