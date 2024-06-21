Bac Giang farmers earn record revenue from early ripening lychees



Farmers in Tan Yen district, the northern province of Bac Giang, have finished harvesting the early ripening lychee crop with a total output of 15,000 tonnes. With an average selling price of 40,000 VND/kg, 20% higher than the last year’s price, they earned a record revenue of about 600 billion VND, 1.5 times over the last year’s figure. This year, Tan Yen district has more than 13,000 hectares of early ripening lychee concentrated in Phuc Hoa, Tan Trung, Lien Son, Hop Duc communes. The district now has 17 lychee growing area codes for export to China, Europe, Japan, Thailand, the Republic of Korea and the US with a total acreage of ??nearly 900 hectares.

Source: Vietnam News Agency