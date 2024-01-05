BAAC joins with the Ministry of Public Health to take care of the benefits of village health volunteers through Smart Cards.

Bangkok: BAAC joins hands with the Ministry of Public Health to continue the ” Smart Card for Village Health Volunteers” project, which is both a village health village identification card, an ATM card and a debit card for more than 10 village health volunteers. 1 million people nationwide to facilitate and reduce duplication in paying assistance and receiving various benefits from the government.

Dr. Chonnan Srikaew, Minister of Public Health Presided over the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Smart Card project for village health volunteers (VHVs) “Smart VHVs – Innovation Smart Card” between Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Health and Mr. Pongpat Jongrak, Deputy Manager of the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) to extend the project period for creating Smart cards for village health volunteers, effective from 20 December 2023 until 19 December. 2028 to facilitate village health volunteers whose cards have expired or

village health volunteers who do not yet have a card to access welfare and electronic financial services more conveniently and quickly by using the Village Health Volunteer Smart Card instead of the card. Identification for use as a cash card and to pay for services in stores that support Debit Prompt Card.

Dr. Chonnan said that at present there are 1,075,163 village health volunteers covering every village and community. In the past, the Ministry of Public Health has given importance to developing the potential and strengthening the morale of village health volunteers continuously. In fiscal year 2024, the government has a policy to upgrade all village health volunteers to be “Smart Village Health Volunteers” by using digital technology “Smart Village Health Volunteer Application” as a tool for operating and reporting results of primary health care services. Basic Evaluate and screen your own health It is an example of health care in the community. and ensuring that all pregnant women have access to iodine

supplements. Screening for health decline in the elderly and other activities according to the health problems of communities in the area

Thank you to the BAAC for facilitating the preparation of Village Health Volunteer Smart Cards for all Village Health Volunteers. There is no cost for creating the card or service charge for using the card. Today’s signing of the cooperation agreement will allow all village health volunteers to receive a Smart Card village health village identification card to identify themselves in their work and receive various benefits continuously after the first version of the card expires. 19 December 2023 ago

Mr. Phongphat Jongrak, Deputy Manager of the BAAC, revealed that this expansion of cooperation with the BAAC. Has extended financial services to village health volunteers through electronic cards in accordance with the policy to develop the infrastructure of the national electronic payment system so that the government sector can pay assistance and various benefits directly to

village health volunteers and also Facilitating the staff of village health volunteers, which currently number 1,075,136 people nationwide, by BAAC is ready to facilitate the opening of deposit accounts, preparing cards for transferring welfare payments into the savings accounts of village health volunteers. and providing useful information through the Smart Village Health Volunteer application, along with providing cardholders with benefits such as waiving the card preparation fee or the annual fee for the first card, waiving the fee. Changing cards that have expired for five years and withdrawing cash through more than 19,000 ATMs of BAAC, Bank of Ayudhya and Krung Thai Bank in the same province nationwide, with cross-border withdrawal fees waived at all banks. Four times per month, using the card to purchase goods or services through the EDC machine and using the car card to drop off fees receives a 50% discount for paying various utility bills through the BAAC counter

Source: Thai News Agency