Awarding of the Sustainability Model Honor Shield for the Financial Discipline Promotion Campaign Project



The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) jointly presented the Sustainability Model Honor Awards from the 2024 Financial Discipline Campaign Project for 6 Parties to 14 organizations that have successfully implemented financial knowledge from the SET for 3 consecutive years.

Professor Emeritus Kittipong Urapipatanapong, Chairman of the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET), and Mr. Asadej Kongsiri, Director and Managing Director of the Stock Exchange of Thailand, along with Khunying Natika Wattanavekin Angubolkul, Chairwoman of the Federation of Business and Professional Women’s Associations of Thailand, jointly presented the awards and congratulated the organizations that received the Sustainability Model Honor Awards from the 2024 Financial Discipline Campaign Project for 6 Parties. The awards were presided over by Mr. Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Social Development and Human Security, on 1 October. The awards were presented to 14 organizations that have been committed to implementing financial knowledge from t

he SET for 3 consecutive years and have successfully improved their understanding of finance and investment, leading to a better quality of life. Promote sustainability and stability for personnel in the organization and disseminate to the wider community. Organizations interested in promoting financial literacy can see details at www.set.or.th/happymoney

Source: Thai News Agency