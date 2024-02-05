“Atchariya” reveals 2 names of the main subjects in sending information to the Rice Department – Royal Rainmaking Department.

Bangkok, “Atchariya” reveals 2 names of the people who were responsible for sending information to the Rice Department – Royal Rainmaking Department. Let Professor Ek Paknam use it to slap the assets of the Director-General of the Rice Department.

Mr. Atchariya Ruangrattanaphong President of the Crime Victims Assistance Club The names of two government officials from the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives were given to Pol. Maj. Gen. Charoonkiat Pankaew, deputy commander of the Central Investigation Police. Both of them provided information on corruption in various projects in the Rice Department and Royal Rainmaking Department to Mr. Ekkalak Warechon or Acharn Ek Paknam, a participant in the wealth extortion movement. of Mr. Srisuwan Janraya

The first person is a close friend of Professor Ek. His nickname is O. who is a high-ranking official of the Rice Department A committee is being set up to investigate the facts but would not specify what is being investigated. He himself has evidence that he is

an accomplice of the professor. In providing information about corruption within the Rice Department Ready to bring chat line evidence of negotiations during the exchange of information in the Royal Rainmaking Department for the media to see.

Another person, Mr. Kor, is a high-ranking civil servant of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives. which is behind a minister of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, but not “Capt. Thammanat”, responsible for producing information from the Royal Rainmaking Department for the said movement to submit to the various committees, wanting Pol. Maj. Gen. Charoonkiat Invite both people to provide information as witnesses but believe that both will be willing to cooperate. But will the couple take part in the movement? I don’t want to interfere, but I think that if there is information that is useful in suppressing corruption, it will be more beneficial to the country.

In addition, information on bidding for government projects since 2014 worth more than 97,000

million baht has been brought to you by Mr. Jeng Dokjik and Mr. Srisuwan. Have already complained to various committees, especially regarding the submarine corruption project. If this set of information is true, it will be possible to see the process. The process of auction fraud is clear and it is believed that those involved in the corruption will be punished. Especially Mr. Boy who is the main figure in bidding for various government projects and who sends information to the professor It is considered the main leader in bidding for various projects.

There is also a procurement project for Building 191 of the Royal Thai Police worth more than 7,000 million baht that has some peculiarities. There is information that two groups of people in the Royal Thai Police are involved. which Mr. Jeng Dokjik and Mr. Srisuwan This matter will be submitted to two committees for review. But later the matter was withdrawn from both groups. It is believed that this case was probably the result of underground negotiations. a

nd the said movement has already agreed on benefits.

As for the case of the fire at the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives There is information that the room is a collection room for documents of the Rice Department and Royal Rainmaking Department. which is connected to the money extortion case of Mr. Srisuwan There was also evidence indicating that one of the suspects who had an arrest warrant issued in the Mr. Srisuwan movement went up to meet with high-ranking government officials in the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives at the said room at least one day a week.

In addition, it was noted that only 15 minutes after the fire broke out, there was a spokesman for the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives. Hurry and identify the cause. that it was caused by a short circuit even though officials from the forensics office Royal Thai Police We have not yet entered the area and examined the facts. And also considering that the time of the fire was at 6:00 p.m., was that a deliberate time setting o

r not?

Mr. Atchariya also wishes to thank Mr. Jeng Dokjik that he would like to thank him for coming out to press conference to accept the facts about the audio clip and chat line that they were indeed involved in the matter. along with suggesting that by raising incense sticks and candles and making an oath In front of the press and the hotel is useless. If it’s true, go swear at Wat Hong. Buriram Province believes that you will see results in 7 days. He is happy to help pay the expenses and be ready as well.

Source: Thai News Agency