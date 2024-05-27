At the end of this century, Thailand risks warming up to 4-5 degrees. The government recommends that the government encourage SMEs to quickly adapt.



Bangkok: May 27 – Thailand is at greater risk of experiencing extreme weather conditions. Flash floods alternate with droughts. The end of this century may be 4-5 degrees Celsius warmer, affecting agriculture and the economy. Recommend that the government set up a fund to help SMEs cope with Climate Change.

Dr. Kannika Thampanichwong, a researcher at the Puey Ungphakorn Institute for Economic Research, said at the PIER Research Brief on Climate Change and the Economy that the important cause of the increase in Earth’s surface temperature during the post-industrial revolution era is the increased use of fossil fuels and an increase in population causing changes in land use for agriculture and supporting urban expansion.

For the climate of Thailand Over a 30-year period, the average temperature rose 1 degree Celsius. Thailand’s extreme weather conditions are becoming more severe and more frequent. Data from many climate models show that the average temperature in Thailand in the future is likely to increase i

n every scenario. It is predicted that by the end of this century (2016-2099), temperatures in Thailand have a chance of rising 4-5 degrees Celsius if there is still no care to reduce global warming. Reduce greenhouse gases It is likely to face more hot weather and longer periods of hot weather. It is expected that Thailand will face both drought and flash flood problems from more heavy rain events.

As for the impact on the economic system, it will have an impact. to assets and income as well as changing the behavior of businesses, households, financial institutions, and the government sector, which are fundamental factors that cause the macroeconomic system to change as well, including GDP, inflation, and inequality in the economy.

Especially in the agricultural sector, growing crops and raising animals, it is predicted that climate change It will cause cumulative damage between 2011-2045 worth as high as 0.61-2.85 trillion baht, while the manufacturing sector will be affected by reduced labor and high cos

ts. As for the service sector, tourist attractions will be closed due to disasters, which will lead to the household sector having an impact on health, income, expenses, assets, and increased household debt.

In addition, financial sector risks that will be affected by climate change, divided into 5 categories: credit, market conditions, and guarantees Operational and liquidity Finance sector It will affect government assets. This is because income will decrease and expenses will increase. According to the remedies for the impacts that will occur, therefore, Thailand and around the world Must start adapting to change Along with reducing greenhouse gas emissions To slow down the increase in global temperature that will have severe consequences in the future.

Business sectors are adjusting all over the world, including Thailand. Large operators will look throughout the supply chain to see how much greenhouse gases are being reduced, while many SMEs and small businesses are outside the supply chain. and not hav

ing enough strength There is a need for government agencies to help, equip them with weapons, knowledge, and access to technology. Access to capital low interest rates Ready to propose that the government set up a fund to help SMEs drive towards a low carbon economy. Support in operations in the field of Climate Change’. Dr. Kannika said.

Source: Thai News Agency