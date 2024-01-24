Asking people not to worry as FC parades to support them.



The Constitutional Court is sitting on the bench to read its decision on the matter that the Election Commission has asked the Constitutional Court to rule in accordance with Article 82 of the Constitution that Mr. Pitha’s membership of the House of Representatives Limcharoenrat Has it ended according to Section 101 (6) of the Constitution in conjunction with Section 98 (4)

or not?

While Mr. Pitha Limcharoenrat List MPs from the Kao Klai Party came to attend the Constitutional Court’s ruling in person. In the case of holding ITV shares As the estate manager Which is considered a prohibited characteristic in running for election or not? By confirming that he was not worried.

Regardless of whether the Constitutional Court There will be a decision whether it will be a penalty or a favor. The Kao Klai Party and myself have already planned a work schedule for the whole year. To show readiness to continue working.

Source: Thai News Agency