ASEAN Para Games 12: Rain of gold for Vietnamese weightlifters on June 4

Female weightlifter Dang Thi Linh Phuong performed outstandingly in the women’s under-50kg and seized two gold medals on June 4 morning at the 12th ASEAN Para Games now going on in Cambodia.

In the afternoon the same day, Vietnamese weightlifters gained six more medals (four gold and two silver).

Le Van Cong bagged two gold in the men’s 49-kg, while Nguyen Binh An got two gold and Huynh Ngoc Phung two silver in the men’s 54-kg.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Thi Hai got the first gold medal in track-and-field for Vietnam, in the women’s shot put F57 event. Hai is one of the most successful athletes with F57 disabilities of Vietnam. In the 11th ASEAN Para Games in Indonesia last year, she brought home three gold medals./.

