Art programme strengthens Vietnam-India friendship

Binh Dinh: The Department of Culture and Sports of Binh Dinh province and the Indian Embassy in Ho Chi Minh City jointly held an art exchange programme on January 21.

The event is part of activities to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of Vietnam-India diplomatic ties and the 74th anniversary of India’s Republic Day (January 26, 1950 – 2024).

Director of the provincial Department of Culture and Sports Ta Xuan Chanh said the programme offers a chance for local residents to access the culture of a country with a long-lasting civilisation in the Asian region and the world. It is an opportunity for Indian people to understand more about the culture of Binh Dinh in particular and Vietnam in general, contributing to strengthening the good traditional friendship between the two countries in the new period.

Binh Dinh province hopes that in the coming time, the Indian Consulate General in HCM City will continue to strengthen people-to-people exchange activities and connect the business community, thus promoting multi

faceted cooperation between Binh Dinh and Indian partners, he said.

Within the framework of the programme, visitors were treated to a Tuong (classical drama) performance by artists from the Binh Dinh Traditional Theatre as well as Punjabi dances, an array of folk and religious dances of the indigenous people of the Punjab region, along the border of India and Pakistan./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency