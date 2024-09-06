Arresting a wicked young man who tricked people into taking his car for repairs, but then stole the car and ran away.



Metropolitan Police Bureau arrests ‘Boy Watanachai’ who tricked people into taking his car for repairs before stealing both the car and the repair money and fleeing. There are 7 arrest warrants and a history of over 20 fraud and embezzlement cases, committed nationwide.

Previously, many victims had filed a complaint at the Metropolitan Police Bureau to help track down the car that was taken to be repaired by ‘Boy Wattanachai’ and had given him the car and money for the repair. However, for more than 3 years, the car was not repaired and he was always put off by the return. Therefore, they went to file a complaint with the investigation officer, who later issued an arrest warrant. However, yesterday (5 September), officers from the Crime Suppression Division 2, Metropolitan Police Bureau, arrested Mr. Wattanachai or Boy, aged 45, at the parking lot of a shopping mall in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri Province.

This case stemmed from the fact that before the incident, the victim brought her BMW to be repair

ed at a garage in Soi Chaeng Watthana 10, Thung Song Hong Subdistrict, Lak Si District, Bangkok. During that time, someone introduced her to Mr. Wattanachai (the accused), saying that Mr. Wattanachai had spare parts for the car model that was being repaired. So, they contacted him and Mr. Wattanachai informed them that there was a garage in the network that could repair it. The victim then gave the car to Mr. Wattanachai and transferred 30,000 baht to Mr. Wattanachai. More than 3 years later, the car still had not been repaired. The victim tried to contact him to return the car, but was ignored. In the end, he could not be contacted. So, he filed a complaint with the investigation officer, who eventually issued an arrest warrant.

The investigation found that Mr. Wattanachai has a history of being prosecuted in many cases nationwide and has many arrest warrants for fraud. His fraudulent schemes are often fraud involving vehicles, such as tricking people into buying tractors, hiring people to register vehicles

but not doing so, and tricking people into selling things on Facebook and not delivering them. He has frequently moved his residence to different provinces to avoid arrest by the police.

Until the afternoon of September 5, 2024, the arresting officers investigated and found that Mr. Wathanachai had traveled to the shopping mall on Phatthana Klang Road. The officers from the Crime Suppression Division 2 deployed forces in the parking lot until they were finally able to arrest him. During the arrest, he initially confessed that he was the person in the arrest warrant. While checking the CRIMES system of the Royal Thai Police, it was found that there were 6 more arrest warrants in the system. He was then sent to the investigation officer at Khok Khram Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Source: Thai News Agency