Arrest of call center gang network Thai-Malaysian borderCan Tho, German city eye green tourism cooperation

Songkhla Songkhla Provincial Immigration Police Join forces with the police to suppress economic crimes. Arrest of call center gang network At the Thai-Malaysian border

Under the direction of Police Lieutenant General Itthiphon Itthisanronnachai Commander of the Immigration Bureau (Commander of the Immigration Bureau), Pol. Maj. Gen. Manad Sriwongsa, Deputy Commander of the Immigration Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Phanthana Nuchanart, Deputy Commander of the Immigration Bureau. Immigration Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Songprod Sirisuka, commander of Immigration Division 6, led the Songkhla Provincial Immigration Bureau to join forces with Sadao police officers, Police Division 3 officers. Economic Crime Suppression Division (Economic Crime Suppression Division), Central Crime Suppression Division, Police Officers from Khlong Ngae Police Station, and police officers from Division 6, Crime Suppression Division (E.O.C.), Central Crime Suppression Division. On March 6, 2024, at approximately 2:50 p.m., they jointly arreste

d a 43-year-old Malaysian man.

Songkhla Province Immigration Officer It was coordinated that there was a suspicious person according to the arrest warrant. Crossing the border into Thailand So he asked the police at Sadao Police Station to set up an interception point. Later, they found a brand sedan. Mercedes-Benz With the license plate WA868W, he followed him to the Kuan Sato red light intersection. The arresting officer then stopped the car and identified himself as a police officer to investigate. Meet a Malaysian man He was invited to Sadao Police Station to inspect and found the said arrest warrant. He questioned the man of Malaysian nationality. The arrested person denied all the charges. and did not ask to testify during the arrest

Police Colonel Chinnawut Tangwonglert, Songkhla Provincial Immigration Superintendent, said that this time the arrest The Commander-in-Chief of Immigration Bureau has a policy to strictly screen and check personal history. Do not allow illegal people to come in and cause

damage to Thailand. Therefore, I would like to leave information to the public. If you find any clues, you can report them to the Immigration Office hotline 1178 . 412 .-Thai News Agency

Can Tho: Authorities of Can Tho and a delegation from Germany’s Wernigerode city led by Mayor Tobias Kascha agreed to strengthen cooperation in various fields, with a focus on sustainable green tourism, during a working session in the Mekong Delta city on March 8.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Duong Tan Hien said Can Tho boasts a strong agricultural sector, with 80% of its land for farming (nearly 115,000 ha). The city is a hub for services and tourism, with rice, seafood, fruit trees and animal farming forming the backbone of its agricultural industry.

Last year, the city accommodated roughly 6 million visitors, generating a revenue of 5.42 trillion VND (225.8 million USD). Leveraging the advantages provided by the Government’s pilot specific policies and mechanisms for Can Tho’s development, the city aims to maximise its potential and become a stronger economic force.

Hien emphasised the mutual benefits of increased agricultural cooperation between Wernigerode and Can Tho, saying that

it aligns perfectly with Can Tho’s strategic focus on developing its services- tourism.

The city commits all possible support for firms from Germany, particularly those from Wernigerode to do business there, he said.

Hien wished that Mayor Kascha would act as a bridge, facilitating information exchange and business opportunities for Can Tho enterprises seeking to expand into Wernigerode.

Mayor Kascha expressed his desire for deeper cooperation across various sectors. He highlighted Germany’s existing twinning relationships with Ho Chi Minh City and Hoi An, which he believes provide a solid foundation for further locality-to-locality partnerships between Vietnam and Germany.

Wernigerode, like Can Tho, prioritises tourism as a key economic driver, he said, noting the German city’s extensive experience in sustainable green tourism models. He expressed his willingness to share this expertise with Can Tho while learning from the Mekong Delta city’s successful models, particularly those focusing on green touris

m adaptable to climate change.

According to the municipal Department of Foreign Affairs, Can Tho exported 18.15 million USD worth of goods to Germany last year, with rice, aquatic products, agricultural and processed agricultural products, apparel and handicrafts as key currency earners. Its imports from Germany reached 260,000 USD, mostly pharmaceutical materials, machinery and equipment./.

