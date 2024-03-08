Arrest of call center gang network Thai-Malaysian border

Songkhla Songkhla Provincial Immigration Police Join forces with the police to suppress economic crimes. Arrest of call center gang network At the Thai-Malaysian border

Under the direction of Police Lieutenant General Itthiphon Itthisanronnachai Commander of the Immigration Bureau (Commander of the Immigration Bureau), Pol. Maj. Gen. Manad Sriwongsa, Deputy Commander of the Immigration Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Phanthana Nuchanart, Deputy Commander of the Immigration Bureau. Immigration Bureau, Pol. Maj. Gen. Songprod Sirisuka, commander of Immigration Division 6, led the Songkhla Provincial Immigration Bureau to join forces with Sadao police officers, Police Division 3 officers. Economic Crime Suppression Division (Economic Crime Suppression Division), Central Crime Suppression Division, Police Officers from Khlong Ngae Police Station, and police officers from Division 6, Crime Suppression Division (E.O.C.), Central Crime Suppression Division. On March 6, 2024, at approximately 2:50 p.m., they jointly arreste

d a 43-year-old Malaysian man.

Songkhla Province Immigration Officer It was coordinated that there was a suspicious person according to the arrest warrant. Crossing the border into Thailand So he asked the police at Sadao Police Station to set up an interception point. Later, they found a brand sedan. Mercedes-Benz With the license plate WA868W, he followed him to the Kuan Sato red light intersection. The arresting officer then stopped the car and identified himself as a police officer to investigate. Meet a Malaysian man He was invited to Sadao Police Station to inspect and found the said arrest warrant. He questioned the man of Malaysian nationality. The arrested person denied all the charges. and did not ask to testify during the arrest

Police Colonel Chinnawut Tangwonglert, Songkhla Provincial Immigration Superintendent, said that this time the arrest The Commander-in-Chief of Immigration Bureau has a policy to strictly screen and check personal history. Do not allow illegal people to come in and cause

damage to Thailand. Therefore, I would like to leave information to the public. If you find any clues, you can report them to the Immigration Office hotline 1178 . 412 .-Thai News Agency

Source: Thai News Agency