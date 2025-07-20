Army Region 2 Reports Surge in Tourists at Ancient Thai Sites



Surin: “Army Region 2” has disclosed that the number of visitors from Thailand and Cambodia to the historic sites of Prasat Ta Muen Thom and Prasat Ta Kwai in Thailand has reached nearly 7,000. The situation remains stable, with no disruptions reported.





According to Thai News Agency, the recent increase in tourist numbers follows efforts by Cambodia to boost visits to the Ta Muen Thom Temple, located in the Ta Miang Subdistrict of Phanom Dong Rak District, Surin Province. On July 20, 2015, Cambodian soldiers, dressed in civilian clothing, were sent to Ta Muen Thom Temple as part of these efforts. Lt. Gen. Boonsin Phadklang, Commander of the 2nd Army Area, directed discussions with Maj. Gen. Neah Wong, Commander of the 42nd Infantry Regiment in Cambodia, to adhere to a mutual agreement. This agreement specifies that only seven personnel from each side should be present at the temple to allow tourism to proceed naturally.





In recent developments, Cambodia has arranged transportation for its citizens to visit the sites, with Thai tourists also showing significant interest. At Prasat Ta Muen Thom, in the Ta Miang Subdistrict, the number of Thai tourists rose from 1,769 to 2,313, which includes four Germans and British visitors. Cambodian tourists increased from 1,396 to 2,289, bringing the total number of visitors to 4,602.





Similarly, at Prasat Ta Kwai in the Bak Dai Subdistrict, Thai tourist numbers grew from 214 to 303, while Cambodian visitors surged from 418 to 1,918, totaling 2,221 tourists.





Overall, the increase in tourist activity has not affected the general atmosphere, which remains normal.

