Army Commander-In-Chief Visits Southern Military Selection Unit, Stresses Transparency



Songkhla: The Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Army made an official visit to the Southern Military Selection Unit, emphasizing the adherence to regulations and transparency in the conscription process. He also extended an invitation for volunteers to join the military, highlighting the potential for individuals to grow into professional soldiers.





According to Thai News Agency, General Pana Klaewplodtook, along with his team, visited the military conscription unit for the year 2025 in Khlong Hoi Khong District, Songkhla Province. His visit was accompanied by Lieutenant General Paisal Noosang and Major General Pakorn Chantrachota. The visit aimed to ensure that the selection committee supervises the procedures in line with the Royal Thai Army’s regulations. The Army Commander stressed the importance of publicizing and creating awareness among Thai men about the conscription process, including the rights and benefits they will receive.





During the visit, General Pana engaged with the Thai men reporting for the military draft and their families, reinforcing confidence in the draft process. He assured that the procedures for conscripts are updated to keep pace with current situations, providing opportunities for individuals to thrive in the Army. He emphasized that the draft committee must conduct their operations transparently and fairly, ensuring convenience for those drafted. Adjustments are being made to facilitate individuals who wish to join the military, with a focus on reducing restrictions and considering the families involved.





The conscription for military service in 2025 is scheduled from April 5 to April 12, targeting Thai males born in 2004 and those aged 22-29 who have not yet been selected. The Army Commander also urged anyone witnessing offenses during the selection process to report them to the officers or selection committee.

