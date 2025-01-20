Search
Ao Ngoen Residents Disturbed by Noisy Fighting Cocks


Ao Ngoen: Villagers in the Ao Ngoen Subdistrict, Sai Mai District, have raised complaints to the media regarding the loud crowing of fighting cocks owned by a neighbor. Environmental officers responded to the scene following reports from local residents who have been significantly disturbed by the noise. A resident disclosed that the situation had become so stressful that his mother and grandmother were forced to relocate.



According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Nueng (a pseudonym), aged 34, voiced his concerns on the Sai Mai Must Survive page, detailing how his neighbor’s fighting cocks have disrupted their peace. Initially, when Mr. Nueng acquired the property in March 2022, there were no issues. The problems began in November 2022 when the neighbor started raising fighting cocks. The noise has since escalated, affecting Mr. Nueng and several other residents.



Mr. Nueng shared that the situation deteriorated further as the number of cocks increased, leading to constant noise and even incidents where the cocks invaded his property. Despite attempts to resolve the issue through the housing project management, the problem persisted, forcing his family to temporarily move back to a townhouse. The ongoing stress has taken a toll on Mr. Nueng’s mental health, prompting him to seek medical help and temporarily work from another location.

