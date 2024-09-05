“Anutin” points out that the Cabinet’s rhetoric is just an investigation.



“Anutin” slams criticism of “inherited cabinet” as just dull rhetoric, insists on thoroughly checking “Sabida’s” history, confident he can do the job, talked when he was first a minister, only 36 years old, points out that the new cabinet will continue the original policies without changes, join hands with coalition parties to work for the benefit of the people.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Anutin Charnvirakul said about the overall picture of the new Cabinet that most of the main members of this Cabinet will still hold positions in the same agencies with the same responsibilities. The overall policy will be a continuation, there will not be any major changes. However, during the remaining working period of this Parliament, we will be able to push for various policies that will benefit our brothers and sisters, the people, and the country, with the cooperation of all coalition parties.

As for the criticism of the cabinet being a successor, Mr. Anutin sees it as a legal term that already e

xists, but he thinks that this rhetoric should be eliminated because it is sluggish. Those who will become ministers must have their backgrounds investigated, their qualifications, and their educational backgrounds considered. In the case of the Bhumjaithai Party, where Mr. Chatda Thaiset requested to withdraw, it does not mean that only his daughter should be brought in as a replacement. However, as someone who held this position before, he gave her the right to present it. And when Ms. Sabida Thaiset was presented to hold the position of Deputy Minister of the Interior, he looked at her history, education, and work, both personal and political, and was confident that she had the knowledge, ability, and experience to work in this field.

Regarding the division of work at the Ministry of Interior, Mr. Anutin said that basically nothing would change, and joked, ‘Ms. Sabida is 39 years old. When I first became minister, she was 36 years old. I don’t want to talk about it.’

Source: Thai News Agency