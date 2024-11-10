Anusorn Urges Udon Thani Residents to Welcome Thaksin on November 13-14.



UDON THANI: Anusorn Aimsa-ard, a party-list Member of Parliament for the Pheu Thai Party, has called upon the residents of Udon Thani to prepare for the anticipated visit of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra on November 13 and 14. The visit is part of a campaign effort to support Mr. Sarawut Petchpanomporn, the Pheu Thai candidate for the presidency of the Udon Thani Provincial Administrative Organization, in the upcoming election scheduled for November 24.

According to Thai News Agency, Mr. Anusorn highlighted Thaksin’s prolonged absence of 17 years from the country but emphasized that the Thai people still remember the impactful policies and achievements introduced during his tenure. Udon Thani, noted as the red-shirt capital of the Northeast, continues to hold those policies in high regard. The initiatives such as the 30-baht universal healthcare scheme, the village fund, the SML OTOP, and the one-district-one-scholarship scheme have left a lasting impression on the community. Mr. Anusorn sees this

as a golden opportunity for the people of Udon Thani to reconnect and support each other.

As the countdown to Thaksin’s visit begins, it is anticipated that the event will draw a large crowd, possibly exceeding 100,000 attendees from Udon Thani and neighboring regions. Mr. Sarawut Petchpanomporn, the Pheu Thai candidate, has been actively campaigning, engaging with the community daily. His focus on policy communication, problem-solving, and strategic development has been well-received, boosting the morale of the local populace.

Mr. Anusorn reiterated the Pheu Thai Party’s commitment to policies that promise development in collaboration with the people of Udon Thani. He emphasized that the party’s rally stages are intended to be constructive, offering clarity on the benefits and opportunities that would ensue should Mr. Sarawut Petchpanomporn be elected as the president of the Udon Thani Provincial Administrative Organization.