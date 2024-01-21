“Anusorn” points out that senators and opposition parties debate and interrogate the government as their right.



Bangkok, “Anusorn” points out that senators and opposition parties discussed questioning the government as their right. The government is ready to answer questions. There’s nothing to worry about.

Mr. Anusorn Iam-sa-at, a member of the House of Representatives by party list for the Pheu Thai Party (P.T.), mentioned the case of the senators submitting a debate according to Section 153 of the constitution that the government understands the duties of the senators whose term is about to expire. Whatever needs to be done to make the people remember the duty of the Senator in the last term, the Senator must do it, but let it be a discussion to really give suggestions to the government. People who listen will be able to make their own decisions about the period of 3 months that the government has come to work. The government has solved many problems for the country and the people. Even though the 2024 budget has not yet been passed, the government can push to create many tangible results. Including reducing expen

ses, increasing income, and expanding opportunities for the people.

If some senators would come and discuss like bombing mountains and burning huts. Seriously Ignoring the facts Performing duties in opposition to the public’s view It will be a discussion that the country and the people will not benefit from. Including the case of opposition parties preparing to submit a no-confidence debate against the government, there is nothing for the government to worry about. Because it is performing duties as guaranteed by the Constitution. Are there any issues that the opposition needs clarification on? The government is ready to answer those questions. I’m more worried about the opposition debaters. Has the stability of the opposition coalition’s self-confessed problems been resolved? What new issues will the panelists find? Let’s discuss not trusting the government. Because if you follow the discussion of the 2024 budget, there is nothing that the government cannot explain. Moreover, Nida Poll reflects public opini

on in the case of former Prime Minister Thaksin, which does not affect the survival of the government. The government works tirelessly. Solve economic problems for the people from the grassroots. along with amending the constitution To solve the crisis of political conflict There has been a lot of progress. It is believed that the vote of confidence in the government will rise even further.

‘The Settha government has 4 years to run the country. By holding on to the benefits of the nation and the people as important. We ask that all parties do their duties honestly. respect each other I believe that Thailand will move forward well,’ Mr. Anusorn said.

Source: Thai News Agency