Another shocking incident: flash floods flood the dormitory in front of Phayao University for the second time

Phayao is in shock again in the middle of the night. Flash floods flood the dormitory area in front of Phayao University for the second time after heavy rain. Students and people along the river are warned to be vigilant 24 hours a day.

Flash floods have occurred again in front of Phayao University, Mueang District, Phayao Province, after heavy rain last night. Many roads were flooded and impassable, and water continues to flood the area. Some dormitories are still recovering from the first round of flooding on September 17th, and are not yet finished, but are flooded again.

Mr. Sa-at Chaikun, Mayor of Mae Ka Subdistrict Municipality, went to the area to help the people and revealed that the flooding this time was assessed that if there was no more rain, the situation would not be as severe as the previous time. However, he warned students and villagers living along the river to be vigilant at all times because the rain was still falling in the area. The areas of concern were the entrance to Mahachulalongk

ornrajavidyalaya University, Phayao Campus and the dormitory area in the alley. The latest update this morning, the water level has receded and returned to normal.

In addition to the area in front of Phayao University, the Mae Tam River floodwaters also flooded the downstream area of ??the Mae Tam community in Mae Tam sub-district, Mueang Phayao district, houses, and many roads. The water level is 20-30 centimeters, which will flow into Kwan Phayao. The latest water volume in Kwan Phayao is 47.219 million cubic meters from a capacity of 55.650 million cubic meters.

In the Dok Kham Tai Municipality area, Dok Kham Tai District, water from the Rong Chang River has flooded the municipality area for the fifth time due to heavy rain in the upstream area. Currently, many roads are quite difficult to travel on due to high flooding.

Source: Thai News Agency