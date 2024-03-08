Angry and hungry! Monkey snatches bag of food The girl’s face fell back and hit the ground.

Lopburi Lopburi monkeys are at it again! A 37-year-old woman was robbed of a bag of rice and fell to the ground. Hip-knee dislocated. Want to file a report but don’t know who to take action against.

Images from CCTV cameras in the area near the pedestrian market. Rachanusorn Park, Mueang District, Lopburi Province, reveals the moment when a monkey snatched a bag of rice, causing a 37-year-old woman to fall on her back in severe pain. Crime scene found Miss Arikanta or Aom was lying on the road, unable to get up because of pain all over her body.

After inquiring about the incident, Mr. Aom said that Went to buy things in the pedestrian market. Rachanusorn Park Before returning home, I went to buy food to eat for the evening. As I walked back to the car carrying my things, I suddenly felt a strong tug. At that time I still didn’t know what it was. Until there was an outcry from the villagers saying A big monkey snatched Before calling the rescue team Transported to a nearby hospital

After going to the hospi

tal for a checkup, the doctor said that the knee in his left leg was dislocated. As for the hip that hit the ground, it hurt again and received a slight injury. The doctor allowed him to return for further treatment at home. and took a break for treatment for 15 days. He didn’t think it would happen to him. Normally very careful Because he and his family already come to sell clothes at this flea market. Right now, there is still no agency that has any contact or responsibility. He also wanted to report the matter as evidence. But I don’t know where to start because the culprit is a monkey. I don’t know who to complain to. Therefore, I would like to warn the people who come to Lopburi Province or villagers in the area to be careful.

Source: Thai News Agency