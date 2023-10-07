Andalas University strives to collaborate with universities in SEA

Padang, W Sumatra (ANTARA) – Andalas University (Unand) continues its efforts to achieve a world-class reputation by focusing its collaborative programs with universities in Southeast Asia (SEA), the public university’s deputy rector stated.”The main reason for focusing Unand’s collaboration on universities in the Southeast Asian region is related to financial consideration,” Unand Deputy Rector for Education and Student Affairs Mansyurdin remarked. The cost for exploring and implementing the collaboration with partner universities in Southeast Asia was cheaper than that of those in the United States and Europe, he noted in Padang City on Friday. Despite that, Unand has just received good news that its proposal was accepted by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Mansyurdin stated. s a result of the USAID Program, Unand is able to explore collaboration with universities in the United States, he added. Regarding its international partnership program with overseas universities, Unand has quite recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah (UMPSA).

Source: Antara News Agency