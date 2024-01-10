Albertsons Media Collective Selects Capgemini as its Global Agency Partner for Media Planning, Media Operations and Content Creation

Capgemini’s intelligent process automation and generative AI expertise will streamline workflows and enhance campaign performance for Albertsons Media Collective

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Albertsons Media Collective , the retail media arm for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI), and leading business and technology transformation company Capgemini , today announced a new agreement for media planning, media operations and content creation.

As its global business partner, Albertsons Media Collective will leverage Capgemini’s intelligent process automation technology, underpinned by robotic process automation (RPA) and generative artificial intelligence (AI), to unlock deep learning insights for media planning and real-time creative optimizations. As part of the partnership, Capgemini will implement industry-leading technology to automate and enhance operations for media planning, activation workflows and creative versioning, as well as insights for live campaign optimizations.

“The advertising industry is ripe with potential to integrate AI, and we see a massive opportunity to leverage process automation to streamline our workflows, drive enhanced campaign performance and accelerate speed to market,” said Kristi Argyilan, SVP of Retail Media for Albertsons Media Collective. “Partnering with a digital transformation pioneer like Capgemini will enable us to empower our employees to focus their time on higher level tasks, while simultaneously providing more flexibility, efficiency and performance for our clients.”

Capgemini anticipates that leveraging digital technologies will enable Albertsons Media Collective and its clients to achieve a 20 percent faster speed to market. Additionally, the collaboration with Capgemini enables Albertsons Media Collective to provide its clients with greater flexibility, efficiencies and campaign performance.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Albertsons Media Collective, to deliver on their priority business outcomes accelerating speed to market and bringing brands and customers together efficiently,” said Ted Levine, Managing Director of Consumer Products, Retail and Services for Capgemini Americas. “By leveraging digital and AI technology to keep a pulse on ever-evolving shifts in consumer behavior, Albertsons Media Collective can enable brands to pivot their strategies in real-time and adjust to changing consumer preferences.”

About Albertsons Media Collective

Albertsons Media Collective is a next-generation retail media network rooted in connections, technology and innovation. As the retail media arm for Albertsons Companies, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, we connect with consumers in more than 2,200 locations across 34 states and the District of Columbia. Through a companywide focus on innovation, we partner with leading brands to help them engage shoppers when and where it matters most, with the power of sophisticated first-party data. From innovative delivery platforms to privacy-conscious marketing solutions, we offer our clients a variety of programs designed to drive retail sales and maximize brand impact to best serve our customers.

To learn more about Albertsons Media Collective, please visit https:// albertsonsmediacollective.com .

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global leader in partnering with companies to transform and manage their business by harnessing the power of technology. The Group is guided everyday by its purpose of unleashing human energy through technology for an inclusive and sustainable future. It is a responsible and diverse organization of nearly 350,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong 55-year heritage and deep industry expertise, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to address the entire breadth of their business needs, from strategy and design to operations, fueled by the fast evolving and innovative world of cloud, data, AI, connectivity, software, digital engineering and platforms. The Group reported in 2022 global revenues of €22 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com

Media Contacts:

Albertsons Media Collective

Kristen Morquecho, Kristen.morquecho@digennaro- usa.com

Capgemini

Julia Zimmerman, julia.zimmerman@capgemini.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9015769