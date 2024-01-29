Alangkarn Cafe opens the gates of heaven to the Phaya Mangkorn Thong Palace.



Phitsanulok, Chinese New Year is approaching. Cafes in Phitsanulok Organizing a new shop to welcome the Year of the Golden Dragon There is a golden dragon lying in a spiral at the entrance of the shop. Add a smoke-breathing dragon effect, turn on Chinese music, and take a trip through dimensions to China. Ready to rent the Shanghai godfather costume and cheongsam to match the theme for only 30 baht.

It’s like going to Yaowarat. Because of Cana Cafe Located on Bypass Road, Phlai Chumphon Subdistrict, Mueang Phitsanulok District. Decorate the shop in a grand style It’s like opening the gates of heaven to enter the Golden Dragon Palace. There is a dragon lying in a circle in front of the store. Ready to turn on the smoke-breathing dragon effect Every hour from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Special on Friday, Saturday-Sunday. And on special holidays, there is an opening time at 7:00 p.m.

In addition, it also adds a perspective through the dimensions of traveling to China. It’s a corner that many people like because i

t’s like going to China. And there is an Angkor mask corner, a door arch corner, and a gold pile corner for you to choose to take photos to show off on social media. Importantly, the shop also offers a rental service for Shanghai godfather outfits. and cheongsams to match the theme at a rental price of only 30 baht

As for special food, there’s Happy Toast, lava bread, and little bear bath drinks. Menu made only during Chinese New Year. Including a menu of Canadian Thai Thai drinks. There are 2 types of drinks to choose from: coffee and pink milk. The Canadian Thai ingredients include coconut milk, fragrant candle smoke scent. Sprinkled with raisins when customers drink it will give a refreshing feeling like eating Thai desserts or sa-rim desserts. There are raisins to give a chewy feel and fun to drink this type of drink.

Source: Thai News Agency