Alander Lee Pulliam Jr Owner of A&A Sports Group Declares Independent Run for U.S. Senate in California Challenging the Corrupt Two-Party System

A Call for the Brave, the Bold, and the Unafraid to Join a Movement for Radical Change

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alander Lee Pulliam Jr., the visionary owner of A&A Sports Group and a relentless advocate for systemic reform, has officially declared his candidacy as an Independent for the United States Senate in California for the 2026 election cycle. Positioning himself as the chief antagonist to a “broken and rigged” political establishment, Pulliam is campaigning on a platform of radical transparency, economic liberation, and the total dismantling of the two-party system. A fearless entrepreneur and filmmaker, Pulliam is ready to shake up a system he claims has enslaved Americans through a rigged dictatorship that thrives on division and exploitation.

Pulliam’s career is a testament to his relentless fight against inequality and injustice. Following a 2024 presidential run defined by its critique of political gatekeeping, his Senate bid targets the core of American division. He asserts that the current political structure is a “carefully crafted illusion” designed to keep the citizenry in a state of perpetual conflict while elite interests consolidate power. “Love and peace are almost impossible under the grip of these corrupt parties,” Pulliam stated. “They thrive on chaos and keep us fighting among ourselves while they loot the country. It’s time to tear down this illusion of power and give real control back to the people.”

A&A Sports Company

Unlike traditional career politicians, Pulliam’s campaign is built on a foundation of direct, personal investment in marginalized communities. He has committed millions of dollars of his own resources to support athletes, youth, and underrepresented groups across California, Florida, Arkansas, and Texas. His hands-on activism includes purchasing homes and apartments for those in need, as well as paying off student loans and tuition costs for struggling students. This record of concrete action reflects a dedication to empowering those who have been left behind by the current corrupt political machine.

The Pulliam platform proposes a sweeping overhaul of the American social contract through a vision of revolutionary reform. His key initiatives include the total abolition of the two-party duopoly to open the door for true representative democracy. On the economic front, he calls for a $25 federal minimum wage, an end to corporate landlord monopolies, and constitutional guarantees for housing, healthcare, and education. By prioritizing broad-scale student debt erasure and family support, Pulliam intends to unlock the economic potential of the next generation and build a society founded on genuine equality.

Alander Lee Pulliam Jr

Guided by the Truth, Pulliam operates under the firm conviction that God alone is true. These core principles of service, integrity, and uncompromising honesty underpin his fight for a society rooted in justice. As a leader who has fostered community resilience through various outreach initiatives, he seeks to transition from private advocacy to the halls of Congress to serve as a vessel for authentic change. He views this bid not merely as a political campaign, but as a movement to reclaim the American soul from the grip of institutional corruption by standing on a foundation of absolute truth.

Pulliam concludes his announcement with a direct call to action for all Americans tired of the status quo. He urges voters to see through the “sham” of the modern party system and join a revolution that puts the interests of the people first. “If you’re tired of the deception, if you want real change, then join me,” Pulliam asserts. This campaign invites everyone to visit pulliamforsenate.com to join the movement to challenge the corrupt system and build a better future for generations to come.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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Alander Pulliam +14242700480 alander@aasportsagency.com

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