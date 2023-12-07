Airlines asked to increase flights during New Year holidays



The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) has required airlines to build plans to increase flights and arrange night flights to meet the travel needs of people during the 2014 New Year and Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays based on existing aviation infrastructure and security and safety work.

In its Directive on ensuring air traffic order and safety during the 2024 New Year and Lunar New Year holidays and the Spring Festival, the CAAV asked the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) to arrange personnel, equipment and vehicles to ensure service quality and security and order at airports.

Airlines were requested to take actions to minimise flight delays and cancellations, and intensify control to ensure aviation safety.

The CAAV also urged ground and aviation service providers to develop specific plans and measures to ensure the capacity to provide services during the holidays, and ensure sufficient resources and equipment to serve flights in accordance with airlines’ operation plans./.

