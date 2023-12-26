Afternoon briefing on December 26



Hanoi: The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong on December 26 demanded building an increasingly strong Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VFU) that is the true representative of farmers’ rights and legitimate interests.

He made the request while addressing the VFU’s 8th National Congress, for the 2023 – 2028 tenure, that opened in Hanoi on the day’s morning. Read full story

– Vietnam has recorded many encouraging results amid complex and unexpected developments in the world situation in 2023. Many experts and international organisations perceived that the country remains a bright spot in the global panorama. Read full story

– A delegation of Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper, the mouthpiece of the Communist Party of Vietnam, led by its Deputy Editor-in-Chief Dinh Nhu Hoan on December 25 paid a courtesy visit to Khamphanh Pheuyavong, Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party Central Committee and head of its Commission fo

r Propaganda and Training.

At the reception, Khamphan Pheuyavong, who is also Chairman of the LPRP Central Committee’s Theory Council, appreciated the newspaper’s help for Pasaxon – the mouthpiece of the Lao Party, and proposed it maintain its assistance, especially in soon modernising Pasaxon’s website to improve the efficiency of the dissemination work. Read full story

– The Vietnam News Agency’s Economic News Department has selected the top ten noteworthy events that shaped the country’s economic landscape in the year 2023. Read full story

– The Vietnam Science and Technology Journalists’ Club has announced a list of 10 outstanding science and technology events of Vietnam in 2023, which covers various aspects such as policy and mechanisms, social sciences, natural sciences, applied sciences, the honouring of scientists, and international integration. Read full story

– Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has requested ministers, heads of relevant agencies, and chairpersons of the People’s Committees of

coastal localities to implement strategic and long-term solutions, and realise urgent tasks and priorities to have the European Commission (EC)’s “yellow card” warning against Vietnamese seafood removed as soon as possible.

Concluding the 8th meeting of the National Steering Committee on Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) Fishing Prevention and Control, the official also asked them to focus on mobilising resources for combating IUU fishing following the direction of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, the Government, and the Prime Minister, and conclusions of the head of the National Steering Committee on IUU National Steering Committee, as well as related documents. Read full story

– The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on December 25 issued a written report to the Ministry of Transport asking for its approval of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV)’s proposal to continue applying biometric authentication for air passengers.

To be authenticated biometrically, air passengers n

eed to have a chip-based citizen identification card and a PNR (Passenger Name Record) reservation code, and agree to share personal data and facial recognition information. Read full story

– The pedestrian space in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district will open from December 29 through January 1 to serve local residents and visitors during the 2024 New Year holiday.

In its announcement, the municipal People’s Committee said the space around Hoan Kiem Lake and neighbouring areas as well as pedestrian streets in the Old Quarter will be available from 7pm on December 29 to midnight on January 1, 2024, instead of only weekend as usual. Read full story

– The prices of Vietnamese coffee are forecast to continue to increase next year due to severe supply shortage, according to the Vietnam Coffee-Cocoa Association (Vicofa).

Coffee prices were around 67,200 – 68,000 VND per kilogram in Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) provinces of Lam Dong, Dak Lak and Dak Nong, about 900 -1,000 VND per kg higher than last week and 8,000 VND

more than early December. Read full story

– The Ho Chi Minh City Museum of History on December 25 opened an exhibition showcasing 100 antiques with dragon images as the Lunar New Year 2024 – the Year of Dragon – is nearing.

Titled “Long Van Khanh Hoi – Dragon Images in Vietnamese Culture”, it introduces 100 antiques from the Ly Dynasty to the Nguyen Dynasty (11th century to early 20th century) collected by the museum and private collectors, with the dragon images seen in the royal court, daily life, religious beliefs, and architecture./. Read full story

