Afternoon briefing on August 7

The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

– National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting with Speaker of the House of Representatives of Thailand Wan Muhamad Noor Matha in Jakarta on August 7, during which Hue affirmed that Vietnam highly values the strengthened strategic partnership with Thailand. Read full story

– National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue had a meeting on August 6 with Speaker of the Philippine House of Representatives Ferdinand Martin Romualdez, on the occasion of the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44) held in Jakarta. The two leaders agreed to boost the bilateral ties in a more substantive manner, particularly in economics, trade and investment, and to strive to bring two-way trade to soon hit 10 billion USD. Read full story

– Dr Kao Kim Hourn, Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), has highly valued Vietnam’s activeness, proactiveness and sense of responsibility in the bloc, saying the country can share its valuable experience with regional countries.

He made the remarks during a recent interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency on the occasion of the 56th anniversary of ASEAN (August 8, 1967 – 2023). Read full story

– The Prime Minister has issued a dispatch demanding ministries, sectors, and localities ramp up response to and settlement of downpour and flood consequences in northern mountainous and midland areas. Read full story

– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has signed a decision to issue an administrative reform plan for the second half of 2023, aiming to seek measures to simplify 13 major groups of administrative procedures.

The objectives of the plan include speeding up the progress of adjusting and supplementing legal documents to put forth the plan to renovate, cut down and simplify regulations related to business activities as well as citizenship-related papers and administrative procedures that has been approved by the Government and the PM, improving public servants’ sense of responsibility in serving the people and businesses, increasing policy response efficiency, strengthening administrative discipline, and enhancing the quality of public services. Read full story

– The State Bank of Vietnam has issued a circular guiding certain provisions of the Law on Money Laundering Prevention and Control.

The document provides regulations on criteria and methods for assessing money laundering risks of reporting entities; the process of managing money laundering risks and classifying customers in accordance with their level of money laundering risk; and internal regulations on anti-money laundering. Read full story

– Leading Japanese retail group AEON has informed purchasing firms from many countries of the upcoming “Vietnam International Sourcing 2023” to be hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT). The company seeks capable domestic partners to further engage and develop its value chain. Read full story

– Vietnamese Deputy Inspector General Bui Ngoc Lam and his Lao counterpart Sukkhamphet Heuangbutsi held talks in Vientiane on August 7 to discuss measures to strengthen cooperation in inspection work.

The two sides informed each other about the socio-economic situation in the first six months of 2023, and shared experiences in directing and administering the inspection and anti-corruption work in each country. Read full story

– Over the past time, the US Agency For International Development (USAID) Linksages for Small and Medium Enterprises (LInkSME) project has significantly supported the Vietnamese Government in researching, reviewing and popularising mechanisims to improve business climate, thus enhancing competitiveness capacity of local SMEs. Read full story

– A ceremony to launch the 16th National Volunteer Day and to celebrate 30 years of summer volunteer programmes and campaigns of the youth in Ho Chi Minh City (1994-2023) was held on August 6, with the participation of nearly 2,500 young volunteers. Read full story

– The Asia-Japan Economic Cultural Cooperation Centre, aiming to introduce Vietnam’s trade and culture as well as spreading cultural values of Asian countries, was inaugurated on August 6 in Osaka, Japan. Read full story

– The 19th “Hoi An-Japan Cultural Exchange” was held in the UNESCO world heritage site of Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam from August 4-6.

The event that mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Vietnam and Japan (September 21, 1973- 2023), was kicked off with a lacquer painting exhibition named “Microcosmos – Macrocosmos- Hoi An” by Japanese artist Saeko Ando. Read full stroy./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency