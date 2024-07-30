Administrative Court receives ITA Awards 2024



NACC, Administrative Court received the ITA Awards 2024, with the highest score in the Court Agency Group category.

Mr. Prapaht Tansuwannon, Secretary-General of the Administrative Court Office, received the award for the assessment of ethics and transparency in the operations of government agencies for the fiscal year 2024 (ITA Awards 2024) at the NACC office, with Mr. Chamnan Thipphachanwong, Deputy Secretary-General of the Administrative Court Office, also attending the event.

The Secretary-General of the Administrative Court Office revealed that the NACC Office has announced the results of the assessment of ethics and transparency in the operations of government agencies for the fiscal year 2024. The Administrative Court Office received an overall assessment score of 97.62 points, which is the agency with the highest score in the categories of court agencies, independent organizations, the Office of the Attorney General, and the parliamentary agencies. It also received the ITA Awards 2024 for the secon

d consecutive year.

The important factor that made the Administrative Court Office have the highest evaluation results in the group of court organizations is because the executives of the Administrative Court Office at all levels give importance to the operation of ethics and transparency. They also emphasized that the personnel of the Administrative Court Office, both central and regional, should develop and improve the operation of all parts to be of quality and transparent, free from corruption.

By conducting various activities to drive the assessment of ethics and transparency in the operations of the Administrative Court to achieve its goals and have a higher assessment score, such as the declaration of intent and the creation of a No Gift Policy culture, the establishment of a committee to operate according to the criteria for the assessment of ethics and transparency, etc., including increasing the efficiency of providing services and facilitating the public to access the services of the Administrati

ve Court with fairness through standardized operations, as well as the preparation of a plan to prevent and suppress corruption. All units within the organization have worked together to drive the operations according to the plan to be completed successfully in order to instill values ??in personnel to work with honesty and integrity.

The Administrative Court will continue to emphasize the promotion of morality and transparency in its operations to continuously improve the level of administrative justice services that are fair, quality, and transparent and verifiable for the people who receive the services.

Source: Thai News Agency