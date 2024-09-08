Accelerate the reinforcement of embankments at risk points along the Chao Phraya River to cope with flooding.



Ang Thong Province is accelerating the construction of a 2-meter-high embankment under the bridge crossing the Chao Phraya River in front of the Shrine of Mae Thap Thim, Pa Mok District, behind the Chao Phraya Dam, preparing to increase water drainage to accommodate water from the north.

Dump trucks and backhoes are rushing to build a 2-meter-high embankment under the bridge crossing the Chao Phraya River in front of the Shrine of Mae Taptim in Pa Mok District, Ang Thong Province, which is a point where there is no dam to prevent flooding and is a major risk area for water to overflow and flood the community. Large water pumps are also being installed to cope with the water situation after the Chao Phraya Dam announced it was preparing to increase water discharge by 1,500-2,000 cubic meters per second to accommodate water from the north and heavy rain next week from the influence of Typhoon Yagi, which will cause continuous heavy rain in many areas of Thailand.

While the Chao Phraya Dam is still releasing

water at 1,498 cubic meters per second, the water level above the dam is 16.27 meters, downstream 12.82 meters, but the water level flowing through Ang Thong Province has been continuously increasing, the latest being 6.31 meters from the 10-meter embankment level, while the Noi River is at 4.98 meters, an increase of 0.8 meters. Ang Thong has already had 220 houses flooded in Tambon Bang Chak, Amphoe Wiset Chai Chan.

Source: Thai News Agency