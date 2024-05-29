Academics think that the OSO’s order to sue Thaksin will help reduce social trends.



Parliament Academics view the political situation after the OSO ordered charges against Thaksin in the Section 112 case as helping to reduce social trends. But the conflict has not disappeared. Analysis: There is a high chance that the court will grant bail.

Mr. Yuthaphon Isarachai, Lecturer, Faculty of Political Science Sukhothai Thammathirat Open University Looking at the political situation After the Attorney General ordered charges against Mr. Thaksin Shinawatra, former Prime Minister. Accused under Section 112 of the Criminal Code for giving an interview to South Korean media on 21 May 2015 that the Section 112 case was considered hot. At the same time, it is sensitive. There are quite a few people who are in the process of being charged, and have fled. Between 2020 and 2024, there have been 303 cases related to Section 112, with 272 people being accused and 90 people being accused. Therefore, when the prosecutor ordered to indict Mr. Thaksin in a Section case 112 will be compared with many other cases

. The prosecutor’s ordering of charges must be thorough and thorough. Regarding facts and legal issues Of course, there must be an attempt to link it to politics. For example, previously there were people who linked it to secret deals. Since the day Mr. Thaksin returned to Thailand And it is the same day that Thailand has a vote to choose the Prime Minister. It appeared that Mr. Settha Thavisin had been voted in as Prime Minister. causing secret deals to be talked about Until there is a movement of 40 senators, but will the secret deal actually exist or not? There is no clear evidence or confirmation. Just can’t deny that In the case of ordering charges against Mr. Thaksin It is related to matters of politics. In addition to legal issues

Mr. Yutthaporn also considers that another interesting point is Thaksin’s acquittal During August this year Therefore, on June 18th, the Attorney General ordered Mr. Thaksin to meet in order to file a lawsuit with the court. There is a high chance that the court will grant b

ail. Because if we go back in the past 2 to 3 weeks, almost everyone convicted of Section 112 cases has been released on bail. That’s why It is expected that Mr. Thaksin bailed But once bail is granted, there is still a need to continue fighting the case.

As for making social trends In particular, whether the political movement has been reduced or not, it is believed that the social trends surrounding Section 112 should be reduced. When the justice process has an explanation that will decide legal issues. How are the facts? But when Mr. Thaksin was charged by the prosecutor I think that it would not make the issue of conflict go away. Ready to see that currently there is consideration of studying the guidelines for enacting Amnesty Act Therefore, there is a high possibility that It was raised as a political issue again. Whether the enactment of the amnesty law helps Mr. Thaksin or not But if you consider it fairly, you will find that Mr. Thaksin’s matter happened later. Process for enacting the Amnesty Act I

ncluding the proposal to set up a committee to study etc., which happened 2-3 months ago.

In addition, it was found that there was a stir in society that the Commissioner had removed the matter of Section 112, which is not true because 25 offenses still have Section 112 in them and in the period of discussion every offense is still there. No matter was cut out. Regarding Section 112, there are still different opinions within society, both those who support and those who do not. Therefore, careful consideration is given. and all aspects are therefore important questions in the amnesty process for various cases. Divided into main cases, secondary cases, and sensitive cases. or are politically sensitive Classification of cases These include Article 112. Ultimately, amnesty must come down to creating harmony and harmony in society. Therefore, an amnesty will be given if it causes problems. The recurrence of the conflict does not qualify the amnesty as a success.

Mr. Yutthaphon still thinks that the council is s

till moving forward. Amnesty Act Because this has been done before. In the past, we had never considered the political situation to help anyone in particular. or beneficial to any group, any person, or any one person There’s no such thing. But of course society has the right to question. To the point that many people Questioning whether the enactment of the amnesty law would help Ms. Yingluck Shinawatra or not, I would like to confirm that in every meeting At no time has Ms. Yingluck Shinawatra’s name been mentioned even once. Again, none of the 25 offenses are related to corruption or performance of duties by government officials according to Section 157. Society is therefore asked to use discretion in receiving information. The same is true of Mr. Thaksin’s issue. which may be linked to that Will enacting an amnesty law help Thaksin?

Source: Thai News Agency