Founder Alander Pulliam Advocates for Comprehensive Athlete Care

A&A Sports Insurance A&A Sports Group BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a groundbreaking move for player welfare, A&A Sports Group LLC, led by founder Alander Pulliam, has unveiled new initiatives designed to secure the future of athletes both on and off the field.

A&A Sports Group LLC is proud to announce a pioneering step towards redefining athlete care by offering all athletes under its umbrella separate insurance and retirement accounts. This initiative reflects the company’s dedication to ensuring players have essential support systems in place and marks a significant shift in how athletes are cared for in the industry. Alander Pulliam, in his consistent fight for better player support, has emphasized the importance of empowering athletes to build sustainable futures, both during their active careers and long after retirement. As part of this initiative, NFL athletes will receive unique benefits tailored to their needs while participating in the company’s programs.

“Take care of the people that bring you care,” shared Alander Pulliam. His words encapsulate the spirit behind the commitment: a vision where every athlete feels valued and supported beyond their contributions on the field. In addition to these benefits, A&A Sports Group LLC has rolled out transformative changes designed to elevate the standard of player welfare across the board. The organization is working closely with financial professionals and player advocates to ensure that every account and plan reflects the athletes’ best interests, giving them peace of mind for years to come.

A&A Sports Group LLC’s initiative serves as a beacon of progress, setting a new standard in how athletes are supported and cared for in today’s sports industry.

For more information on A&A Sports Group LLC’s new player initiatives or to learn more about their commitment to athlete welfare, visit www.aasportsgroup.com or contact their team directly.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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Alander Pulliam +14242700480 alander@aasportsagency.com

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