A truck chased and hit nearly 30 vehicles, injuring many people.



Bangkok, The chief of Tha Kham Police Station revealed that he is waiting for blood test results to press charges against the truck driver who hit nearly 30 cars on Phra Ram 2 Road.

From the case of the Facebook page “Heia Rotkrap” posting a clip of an incident where a group of motorcycles chased a small 4-wheel truck and crashed into people’s cars on Phra Ram 2 Road, causing damage to 29 cars and injuring many people.

Pol. Col. Lertsak Khiamtraphon, Superintendent of Tha Kham Police Station, revealed that the incident occurred yesterday evening (July 17). Officers tried to arrest the driver, but the driver fled the scene for several kilometers. During that time, he crashed into more than 20 other vehicles to escape arrest. The truck then lost control and fell into the weeds in the area of ??Phetkasem Police Station. Police were able to apprehend the truck driver, identified as Mr. Kiatchai, 31 years old. No illegal items were found in the truck, but he had chest pains and was sent to the hospital for treat

ment. Currently, they are waiting for the results of a blood test to determine the level of alcohol and drugs in his body before pressing charges.

Source: Thai News Agency