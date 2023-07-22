A new generation of women’s football icons celebrate the FIFA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP.

BANGKOK- A brand-new campaign to celebrate the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 held in Australia and New Zealand. Dedicated to the next generation of women’s football icons Alessia Russo, Lena Oberdorf and Mary Fowler, the campaign brings to life the competition to attract people around the world and inspire young women to follow their football dreams.

adidas brings together football legends from around the world to support the competition. and heralds the magnitude of the Women’s World Cup campaign through a series of commercials. It features footballing stars such as David Beckham, Leon Goretzka, Ian Wright, as well as fan favorite Jenna Ortega and World Cup hero Argentina’s Lionel Messi coming together to celebrate his outstanding skills in terms of vision, tackling, creativity. and the precision of Russo, Oberdorf and Fowler.

In addition, the commercial is part of adidas’ innovative ideas for upcoming competitions, with its Play Until They Can’t Look Away campaign aimed to provide a platform for the world’s best footballers to excel at their skills. A competitive passion that requires the support of people from all over the world. On the biggest pitch at this time, fans will see World Cup hero Lionel Messi with Mary Fowler taking the audience and Jenna Ortega on a journey to Fowler’s home country of Australia. to watch the preparations for the biggest women’s competitive moment yet to come. Featuring the iconic soundtrack, On a Ragga Tip, from SL2.

Meanwhile, David Beckham and Ian Wright, along with his niece Rafael Wright Phillips, one of Arsenal’s women’s players, made a prominent appearance in the middle of a supermarket. The same goes for Russo dribbling down the aisle in her signature creative fashion look. And in the final scene, Goretzka is interrupted by Oberdorff’s bowling with an expert and powerful tackle on the bowling lane in order to top the score all on her own. Moreover This advertising film also has symbols that reflect memorable moments that all football fans will be impressed with. regardless of shirt number The iconic ball of the game and much more pays homage to football icons of the past.

Sina Neubrandt, Director of Global Communications at adidas. Mention about this campaign “Even though everyone knows that every World Cup is special. But this upcoming tournament will take us to a turning point in women’s competition. This is evident from the highest ticket sales in history. More viewers and fans Including the appearance of new icons. more than ever We want to combine these specials into the campaign. And we hope that the famous football players in this campaign will be able to inspire and be role models for young people to pursue their dreams. and ultimately push them to new possibilities.”

Alessia Russo spoke about the competition and participation in the campaign. “I have dreamed of participating in the Women’s World Cup since childhood and my dream came true this year. as well as participating in the celebration of the race that has become one of the best games in the world. Victory at last summer’s Euro Games wasn’t just life-changing or memorable for me alone. But it also means a victory for every girl in the UK. I hope we do our best to show the boys. Everyone could see that they could play soccer at any level. And we are ready to inspire the new generation through this campaign as well.”

Lena Oberdorf said about the competition and participation in the campaign: “Back then I thought being a professional footballer was something that was beyond my reach and impossible for me. But it turned out to be unexpected and I was very happy. That has seen more support in women’s football than ever before. however This is still a long way to go. during the World Cup We need to continue to inspire and create possibilities so that all women can access and participate in the game. I am extremely proud to be a part of the adidas family and this campaign. that shows different aspects the excitement of the competition It also shows that football is a sport that can be enjoyed by anyone, anywhere, anytime!”

Mary Fowler spoke about the competition and participation in the campaign. “This moment is very special in many ways. side for me Because it’s not just representing the country in the biggest stage competition. But I also raced in my hometown in front of the people who have supported me from the start like my friends. and my family as well This upcoming tournament is still very exciting. I can see how the game has been stirred up and honored to be a part of this adidas campaign, which is truly a celebration now. The union of some of the top players in women’s football and legends also showcases the possibilities. that have the opportunity to happen to the new generation and the support of adidas on this journey as well!”

In addition to online activities Adidas will have various on-ground activities. Continuing in Australia and New Zealand To celebrate this world-class football family and create a special moment for this upcoming match as well.

Supporting female players at all levels adidas unveiled its biggest kit bag ever for the Women’s World Cup season. by football federations from different countries Any adidas sponsorship will receive a personalized bra. both shapes and solutions, such as innovative designs and materials used to provide players with the perfect fit and superior support. Including adidas-exclusive FlowShield technology in the shorts, designed to prevent menstrual leakage. More than ever, adidas has partnered with football federations to provide players with the very best in apparel and technology.

adidas has been a long-standing partner and sponsor of the FIFA Women’s World Cup since 1995, with a commitment to equitable sport for marginalized communities. because there is still a group of people who have not been able to reach as well as the lack of equality and safety in football. Moreover adidas has partnered with Common Goal to take 1% of all World Cup ball sales from 2022, including the Oceaunz, the ball used in this year’s Women’s World Cup. to push and support the advancement of sports for women This includes Common Goal’s ‘Global Goal 5 Accelerator’ initiative to help change the lives of people around the world for the better.

Source: Thai News Agency