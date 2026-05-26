68th GBM in India Strategizes APO Vision 2030 Implementation for Productivity Transformation and Enhanced Regional Cooperation

APO Directors and Delegates with Guest of Honor H.E. Piyush Goyal (seated, 8th R), Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, during the 68th Session of the APO Governing Body in New Delhi, India.

APO Directors and Delegates with Guest of Honor H.E. Piyush Goyal (seated, 8th R), Indian Minister of Commerce and Industry, during the 68th Session of the APO Governing Body in New Delhi, India.

NEW DELHI, May 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Asian Productivity Organization (APO) convened the 68th Session of the APO Governing Body (GBM), 20–22 May 2026 in New Delhi, hosted by the Government of India. Held during the APO’s 65th anniversary year, the session marked an important historical milestone in advancing APO Vision 2030 and the Strategic Partnership Program (SPP) as the organization’s new member-driven, result-oriented implementation framework.

The 68th GBM was attended by 63 Delegates from 19 APO member economies. Eight observers from Bhutan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, the Global Green Growth Institute, International Labour Organization, and United Nations Industrial Development Organization also attended, reflecting the APO’s growing engagement with nonmembers and international organizations.

The meeting marked the transition of the APO Chairmanship from India to Indonesia, with Acting APO Director for Indonesia Prof. Anwar Sanusi assuming the role of APO Chair for 2026–27. I.R. Iran and Japan assumed the First and Second Vice Chairships, respectively. Acting APO Director for I.R. Iran Dr. Mostafa Goharifar and Acting APO Director for Japan Fumio Yamazaki performed the respective Vice Chair functions on behalf of their APO Directors.

The Inaugural Session was graced by Guest of Honor H.E. Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry of India, who highlighted productivity as a strategic driver of resilience, innovation, sustainability, and inclusive growth amid rapid global economic and technological changes. He shared India’s experiences in productivity-led development, including reforms in manufacturing, logistics, digital public infrastructure, MSME support, and Green Productivity.

Outgoing APO Chair 2025–26 and APO Director for India Amardeep Singh Bhatia highlighted the operational transition of APO Vision 2030 toward the SPP framework and the importance of institutional modernization, governance, and outcome-based regional cooperation. Director General of the National Productivity Council of India Neerja Sekhar underscored the role of productivity institutions in supporting transformation, resilience, digital technologies, Green Productivity, and measurable impact. Incoming APO Chair for 2026–27 Prof. Anwar Sanusi reaffirmed the APO’s shared commitment to strengthening productivity, innovation, sustainability, and regional cooperation across Asia and the Pacific.

The 68th GBM featured in-depth deliberations on key organizational governance aspects related to the annual and financial reports and appointment of auditors; recommendations from the APO Vision 2030 Steering Committee; APO preliminary budget for the 2027–28 biennium; Secretariat’s performance, management, and compliance; possible transition from IFRS to IPSAS; APO Secretary-General election procedures; nonmember country participation; and APO Awards Program. The meeting also featured a presentation on the APO’s new flagship Genuine AI Action (GAIA) initiative promoting AI and its applications for productivity improvement in member economies.

The 68th GBM concluded with a renewed commitment to implementing APO Vision 2030 and strengthening the APO’s role as a trusted platform for productivity-led, inclusive, sustainable, resilient development. APO Alternate Director for Lao PDR Vilakone Philomlack, in delivering the Vote of Thanks on behalf of delegates, stated that Lao PDR looked forward to welcoming Delegates to the 69th GBM in 2027.

About the APO

The APO is a regional intergovernmental organization dedicated to improving productivity in the Asia-Pacific region through mutual cooperation. Established in 1961, the APO supports its member economies through policy advisory services, capacity building, and knowledge sharing to promote sustainable socioeconomic development.

Contact: pr@apo-tokyo.org

Website: https://www.apo-tokyo.org

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