62-year-old woman pleads with husband to withdraw 10,000 baht but cannot withdraw, officials claim signatures do not match



A 62-year-old woman appealed to the bank manager after her bedridden husband received 10,000 baht in digital money but was unable to withdraw it. The officer claimed that the husband’s signature did not match up and suggested that he appoint an estate manager before withdrawing it.

Reporters received information from Mrs. Somsri, 62 years old, a villager in Ao Noi Subdistrict, Prachuap Khiri Khan Province, who said that today (5 October) she took her husband, Mr. Sanit, 65 years old, who is bedridden, in a neighbor’s car to a bank in the Prachuap Khiri Khan city branch to withdraw 10,000 baht in digital money. However, they were disappointed because the officer informed them that they could not withdraw the money because her husband’s handwriting did not match the documents that were previously used to open the account. She advised them to go back and consult with an estate manager and then come back to withdraw the money.

At that time, I asked back whether my husband could print his fingerprints instead o

f his signature because he was not comfortable holding a pen to sign. But the bank officer insisted on going back to appoint an estate executor. I admit that I did not know what to do because I did not have the knowledge or money to seek legal advice. Therefore, I would like to ask for sympathy from the executives of the Government Savings Bank branch through the media to help my husband receive financial assistance from the government. Because even though the money may not be much in other people’s minds, for a daily wage earner like me, it is a lot that can help sustain life during this economic downturn.

Source: Thai News Agency