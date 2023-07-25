6.0-Magnitude Quake Jolts Off Central Indonesia, No Tsunami Alert Issued

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the East Nusa Tenggara province in central Indonesia, this morning, but did not trigger a tsunami, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The agency reported, the quake occurred at 7:25 a.m. Jakarta time (0025 GMT), with its epicentre located at 74 km north-west of North Central Timor Regency and a depth of 75 km under the seabed.

The tremors of the earthquake did not potentially trigger giant waves, according to the agency

Source: Nam News Network