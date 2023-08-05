6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Jolted Off Central Indonesia, No Tsunami Alert Issued

A 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck off North Sulawesi province in central Indonesia, last night, but did not trigger a tsunami, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The quake happened at 18:48 p.m. Jakarta time (1148 GMT), with its epicentre being 117 km south-east of Bolaang Mongondow Timur (East Bolaang Mongondow) district, and a depth of 10 km under the seabed, the agency reported.

The earthquake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves, it said

Source: Nam News Network