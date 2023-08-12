43rd ASEAN Summit venue’s complete renovation targeted by August 25

We are incorporating details that depict Indonesia’s diversity (into the design), Jakarta (ANTARA) – The government is aiming to complete the renovation of the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), the venue for the 43rd ASEAN Summit, by August 25, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono stated.”Hopefully, everything will be completed by August 25, 2023, and we will be able to see the results,” he remarked in Jakarta on Saturday. In principle, Hadimuljono affirmed that the PUPR Ministry is committed to providing maximum support for the holding of the 43rd summit of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), scheduled to take place on September 5-7 in Jakarta, by preparing the required infrastructures. The PUPR Ministry has been working on the rehabilitation process of JCC since June 12, 2023, and has set August 25 this year as the targeted date of completion, with 68.1 percent of the work having been completed as of August 11. To work on the project, the ministry is utilizing a dedicated budget, with the value totaling Rp115.88 billion (US$7.5 million) from the State Budget (APBN). Diana Kusumastuti, the ministry’s Cipta Karya Director General, stated that her side is working on the project by applying a concept that highlights the cultural elements of Indonesia to reflect and display the nation’s characteristics and identity. “We are incorporating details that depict Indonesia’s diversity (into the design),” she explained. The JCC revitalization project is carried out in four zones: Zone 1 (lower ground), with 62-percent completion; Zone 2 (ground floor), including VIP rooms, with 65-percent completion; Zone 3, covering plenary hall, corridors, and president area, with 58-percent completion; and Zone 4 of supporting infrastructures, with 76-percent completion. The 43rd ASEAN Summit will be the second summit to be held under Indonesia’s ASEAN chairmanship this year, succeeding the earlier summit that took place in May 2023 in Labuan Bajo, West Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara. (INE)

Source: Antara News Agency