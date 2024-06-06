2 years to revive saline soil to fight drought Growing vegetables to sell Earn income every day



Maha Sarakham, Ideas for making a living, retiring and returning to Thailand, spending 2 years reviving the saline soil to fight drought. Growing vegetables to sell Earn income every day

Mr. Chianchai Phukhamta, 64 years old, a resident of Ban Than, Nasinuan Subdistrict, Kantharawichai District, Maha Sarakham Province, revealed that before working abroad, when he was 60 years old, he returned home. Considering how to develop 21 rai of land, because the land during my grandparents’ time had salty soil to make rock salt for sale. Salt marks all over the area. Unable to grow rice, trees, and vegetables. So he found a way to improve the soil. When I go abroad, I ask my German friends at home what they do. We also collected information about farming from foreign friends. Therefore, it was the starting point for digging the ground into a hole 2.5 x 2.5 meters, 60 cm deep, digging more than 40 holes and fertilizing with cow dung. Leaves that can decompose naturally were placed in a hole, filled with soil and poured

with EM water. It took more than a year to dig 5 ponds, divide the area into 7 rai, and plant various trees, medicinal plants, golden bananas, and bananas. Namwa and vegetables, chili and eggplant around the area where trees are planted are dug to make a water channel. Relies on natural rainwater To have water to nourish at all times. If it rains more It will drain all the water out and let new water in. To reduce the salinity of salt

For the dry season, the weather is very hot. It relies on water from a natural well using a solar cell system and uses a drip irrigation system for various plants. It will make the trees grow well. Farming is also good. Doing this continuously until results were seen for a period of 3 years. The produce in the garden was sold for not less than 500 baht per day, giving the family income every day. If you are interested in taking care of salty soil. and planting crops in the dry season. Contact us at 096 2496925. We are happy to give advice and disseminate information that will g

ive fellow farmers a solution by bringing their real experiences to tell and putting them into practice.

Source: Thai News Agency