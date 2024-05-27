1Q24, listed companies’ net profit was 260 billion baht, an increase of 1.7%.



Bangkok: SET reveals that in the 1st quarter of 2024, 646 listed companies submitted financial statements, or 79.17%, with net profits of 264,805 million baht, an increase of 1.7%. The overall picture improved, especially in tourism-related businesses.

Listed companies (Ltd.) report operating results for the first quarter of 2024. Overall revenue and net profit continue to grow from the number of tourists increasing more than the same period last year. and the financial business received positive results from increased interest rates,

Mr. Manpong Senanarong, Deputy Manager, Head of Securities Issuer Division The Stock Exchange of Thailand revealed that there are 816 listed companies (Ltd.), accounting for 98.31% of a total of 830 companies (including SET and mai that are due to submit financial statements at the end of the period on March 31, 2024, and excluding real estate mutual funds. Infrastructure Fund) submitted operating results for the first quarter of 2024. It was found that 646 companies reported

net profits, accounting for 79.17% of all companies that submitted financial statements.

Operating results for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same quarter of the previous year, companies in the SET had sales of 4,398,203 million baht, an increase of 4.6%, production costs increased. 3.1%, while selling and administrative expenses increased 6.8%, which resulted in the company having a profit from core operations of 466,858 million baht and a net profit of 264,805 million baht, an increase of 14.2% and 1.7. % respectively for the financial position of the business as of March 31, 2024, Thai listed companies have a debt-to-equity ratio or D/E ratio (excluding the financial industry) stable at 1.52 times.

‘Overall performance has improved from the recovery. of tourists, resulting in better profits for service and tourism-related businesses such as hotels, aviation, rental space, retail and telecommunications. In this regard, interest rates have increased. Send the financial business performance to gr

ow. But it may put pressure on financial costs on other businesses,’ Mr. Manpong said.

Regarding the operating results of companies listed on the Market for Alternative Investment (MAI) in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period last year, there were total sales of 54,030 million. baht increased 9.2% production costs and sales and administrative expenses increased by 6.7% and 6.4%, respectively, resulting in an operating profit of 5,259 million baht and a net profit of 4,607 million baht.

Source: Thai News Agency