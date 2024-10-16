18 suspects have been arrested according to the arrest warrant of “The Icon Group”.

Boss Paul” smiled and refused to answer the media.

The atmosphere when the investigating officer detained him. Mr. Waratpol Warat Worakul or Boss Paul The suspect under the arrest warrant of the Criminal Court in the case of The Icon Group came for interrogation at the Consumer Protection Crime Suppression Division (CPC). The reporter tried to inquire about the remedy for the victims and their concerns about the lawsuit. Notice that the accused still had a smiling face before the police officer took him into custody for interrogation at the Central Investigation Police Headquarters Building. However, The interrogation will last all night.

For the 18 arrest warrants that the investigating officer requested the court to issue arrest warrants for those related to “The Icon Group”. Currently, all 18 people have been arrested on charges of jointly defrauding the public and offenses under the Computer Crime Act. Importing false information

Source: Thai News Agency