150 paintings of Le Ba Dang on display at his hometown in Quang Tri


Le Ba Dang (1921-2015) was a noted Vietnamese-French painter. Born in Bich La village in the central province of Quang Tri, he went to Paris in 1939 where he fought in the French Resistance Army against the Nazis. During his 70-year career, Dang received many titles including an award from the International Institute of St. Louis in 1989 and a medal of recognition of artistic and cultural contributions by the French government in 1994. In response to the 2024 Festival for Peace in Quang Tri province, the People’s Committee of Trieu Phong district coordinated with the family of painter Le Ba Dang to organise an exhibition of fine art works with the theme “Desire for Peace” by the famous artist in Bich La Dong village, Trieu Thanh commune. The exhibition displays 150 art works in many mediums such as oil painting, watercolour, sketches, Lebadang graphic, woven carpet, wooden statue, stainless steel statue, bronze statue, ceramic, sculpture from B52 plane wreck, among many others. The exhibition focuses on the
theme of anti-war, praising the beauty of the artist’s homeland, Vietnam. Among the displayed works, there are 100 unique works brought from France to Vietnam for the first time. The exhibition takes place from July 7-14 from 9am to 9pm for visitors.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

