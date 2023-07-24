15 Killed, 19 Missing As Ship Sank In Central Indonesia

A ship went down early today, in the waters off Indonesia’s South-east Sulawesi province, leaving 15 people dead and 19 others missing, an official said.

The incident occurred at about 00:00 a.m. local time, at the Mawasangka Gulf in Central Buton Regency, said Yusuf Latief, head of the national search and rescue office.

He said that, a total of 40 people were on board.

The casualties were handed to the families after being identified, and the survivors are having medical treatments, according to him

Source: Nam News Network

