14th Body Discovered in Ruamkatanyu Foundation Rescue Operation at Chatuchak Building Collapse



Chatuchak: Mr. Bin Banleurit, Special Activities Manager of the Ruamkatanyu Foundation, and one of the key rescuers involved in the response to the building collapse at the Office of the Auditor General in Chatuchak, announced the discovery of a 14th body. He explained that if no bodies or signs of life are found at a particular location, rescue teams use heavy machinery to dismantle the structure piece by piece. When a body is located, it is prioritized for removal and identification by relatives. If identification cannot be established, forensic officers are tasked with confirming the identity before operations continue. The search efforts over the past four days have revealed bodies between the 17th and 21st floors, accounting for over 70 missing individuals. However, no bodies have been found in the immediate vicinity of the collapsed building.





According to Thai News Agency, the rescue efforts face significant challenges due to the building’s size, which exceeds 30 floors. The walls, approximately one meter thick, present difficulties in drilling. Additionally, the absence of a complete building plan during the initial phase of the rescue operation required the team to proceed with caution.





Currently, the strategy involves gradually removing debris from the top layers, ensuring the safety of personnel descending from above. Collaboration with international rescue teams has been effective, thanks in part to the Thai team’s experience in international rescue operations and training.





Mr. Bin confirmed that the 14th body has been discovered, but emphasized that official confirmation from the authorities is pending.

