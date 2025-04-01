133rd Anniversary of Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives Marks Commitment to Farmers’ Welfare



Bangkok: The Minister of Agriculture emphasized a new policy on the anniversary of the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives, focusing on increasing farmers’ income through high-value agriculture while maintaining sustainable agricultural practices. The policy requires civil servants to advocate for farmers’ interests, especially in trade negotiations and domestic policies.

According to Thai News Agency, Mrs. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives, led the opening ceremony of the 133rd anniversary of the Ministry. The event was attended by Deputy Ministers Mr. Itthi Sirilatayakorn and Mr. Akara Prompow, along with Mr. Prayoon Insakul, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, and other officials. The Minister urged the Ministry’s personnel to enhance the agricultural sector by promoting high-value agricultural production and sustainability, in line with royal initiatives to support farmers’ livelihoods and incomes.

The Minister highlighted that civil servants must boldly advocate for fa

rmers. Any domestic or international policies that could negatively impact farmers should be firmly opposed, even if they benefit the private sector. The focus is to ensure that such policies are not implemented if they harm farmers.

The anniversary event featured a ceremony to honor the ministry’s sacred objects, Buddhist prayer chanting, award ceremonies for outstanding civil servants in 2024, presentations of honorary symbols for sustainable agriculture, and awards for the 133rd anniversary logo design contest.