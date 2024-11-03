12-Year-Old Twin Hospitalized After Drinking Alcohol at Buriram Shrine.



Buriram: A Grade 6 child was hospitalized after drinking alcohol at the grandparents’ shrine, causing alarm among local villagers who believe the incident to be a curse for disrespecting the sacred site. This morning, 12-year-old twins were playing with friends at the shrine located in their school in Ban Yang Subdistrict, Mueang District, Buriram Province, when they consumed white liquor and apples offered by villagers. The older twin lost consciousness and began foaming at the mouth, resulting in a rushed trip to Buriram Hospital for a stomach lavage. The younger twin showed no adverse effects, likely due to consuming less alcohol.

According to Thai News Agency, Mrs. Somjai, the twins’ mother, expressed her surprise over the incident, stating that she was unaware of her son’s whereabouts or how he managed to drink the alcohol, given its strong taste. She mentioned that her son’s condition is stable, and medical staff are attending to him. Mr. Kriangsak Moonlek, a local villager, recounted discovering the o

lder twin in a drowsy state and attempted to keep him conscious until emergency services arrived.

The sacred nature of the shrine, which is over a century old, has led some villagers to believe that the incident serves as a supernatural warning for disrespectful behavior. Others, however, attribute the situation to the child’s inexperience with alcohol. The family consists of the mother, her twin sons, and two daughters, with the father working in Pattaya, which might have contributed to a lack of supervision. In response to the incident, the village head has pledged to provide additional support to the family to prevent future occurrences.