10th HCM City Ao Dai festival in full swing



HCM City: The 10th Ao Dai Festival, a signature event of Ho Chi Minh City, is underway featuring myriad enticing activities.

At its opening ceremony taking place on March 7 evening, the public was treated to a spectacle of over 800 ao dai designs meticulously crafted by 30 renowned local designers, with more than 20 prominent writers, artists, and celebrities serving as ambassadors for the event.

Particularly noteworthy was a performance of female consuls general and consuls general’s spouses wearing ao dai, showing the charm of the Vietnamese traditional attire and the friendship and cooperation between nations.

At the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung attributed the success of the festival in a decade to concerted efforts and support among the authorities, organisations, businesses, and locals.

On the occasion, the annual event also earned a special record for the biggest number of consecutive annual editions held so far.

During the festival lasting until Marc

h 17, several interactive activities are set to be held, including an art programme, competitions, exhibition spaces, and an event where ao dai are presented to disadvantaged women./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency