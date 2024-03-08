10th HCM City Ao Dai festival in full swing


HCM City: The 10th Ao Dai Festival, a signature event of Ho Chi Minh City, is underway featuring myriad enticing activities.

At its opening ceremony taking place on March 7 evening, the public was treated to a spectacle of over 800 ao dai designs meticulously crafted by 30 renowned local designers, with more than 20 prominent writers, artists, and celebrities serving as ambassadors for the event.

Particularly noteworthy was a performance of female consuls general and consuls general’s spouses wearing ao dai, showing the charm of the Vietnamese traditional attire and the friendship and cooperation between nations.

At the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Dung attributed the success of the festival in a decade to concerted efforts and support among the authorities, organisations, businesses, and locals.

On the occasion, the annual event also earned a special record for the biggest number of consecutive annual editions held so far.

During the festival lasting until Marc
h 17, several interactive activities are set to be held, including an art programme, competitions, exhibition spaces, and an event where ao dai are presented to disadvantaged women./.

Source: Vietnam News Agency

Popular Posts
Advertisement
Calendar
March 2024
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

About Us

The Indonesia News Gazette is the country’s top online news website, which is a prominent name in the news industry in Indonesia. The website consists of the news for visitors of all kinds and age groups, and that also shows that our news website covers every domestic, regional, and international news which is of people’s interest.  

Pages

Categories

Copyright ©2024. indonesianewsgazette.com All rights Reserved.